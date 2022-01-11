It is very safe to say that Dr. Anthony Fauci does NOT hold Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) in high regard. And that conclusion is not based on supposition but rather real conclusive evidence during a Senate Health Committee hearing focused on the Covid-19 response.

Fauci was joined by other Federal health experts and received a fair amount of hectoring from Republican senators, most notably Rand Paul and Marshall, who challenged Fauci on documents recently published by Project Veritas.

The moment came at the tail-end of a heated exchange in which the Kansas senator challenged Fauci to “submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?” Fauci replied by simply saying that all anyone had to do was ask for them before saying “you are so misinformed.”

And so the heated exchange went between the senator blaming Big Tech and Fauci insisting that he was “totally incorrect.” Moments after Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) ended the kerfuffle and called for Senator Moran to follow, one can clearly hear the faint comment from Fauci saying “What a moron…Jesus christ.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

