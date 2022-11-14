‘He’s Way Too Old’: Focus Group of GOP Voters Overwhelmingly Back DeSantis Over Trump

Pollster Frank Luntz heard from a focus group of Donald Trump voters who said they would prefer to see Ron DeSantis (R) mount a White House bid than see Trump run again.

Luntz joined CNN This Morning on Monday, where he participated in a rousing conversation defending the merits of political polling despite the the midterm elections’ unexpected results. During this appearance, Luntz shared parts of a focus group he recently held with Trump voters, most of whom said they like the governor of Florida more than the former president.

Brett, a Trump supporter from Georgia, described DeSantis as a “much more polished version of Trump” who doesn’t say degrading or off-putting things nearly as much as the latter. A New Jersey Trump voter named Chris followed up by remarking that DeSantis — who is 44 years old — is “a lot younger” than Trump — who is 76 years old.

“He’s way too old,” Chris said of Trump. “And at least, from what I’ve seen, DeSantis isn’t going to insult people in his own party like Trump is.”

Other panelists expressed the view that DeSantis is more qualified for the job than Trump, plus more focused than Trump on policy issues over personality.

When Luntz recapped his focus group for CNN, he summed up their collective opinion by saying, “They appreciate what Trump did, they appreciate his agenda, but they don’t appreciate him as a person and they’re actually worn out with him as a person.”

“I believe if Trump goes ahead and announces tomorrow, he doesn’t understand the world that has been created over the last week,” Luntz said. “And Trump’s vicious, brutal attacks — not just of DeSantis but also of the Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia — the Republicans are beginning to say, okay, enough already!”

Watch above, via CNN.

