Trump Goes All in On Election Conspiracy Theories: Kari Lake’s ‘Easy Election Win’ Being Systematically ‘Drained Away’

Former President Donald Trump went all in on election conspiracies as Kari Lake, a Republican, is on the verge of losing the Arizona gubernatorial race.

“I assume everyone is watching Arizona as the great Kari Lake’s easy election win is slowly, yet systematically, being drained away from her, and from the American people. This is a very sad thing to watch. Mail in Ballots, long election counts, many day elections, machines that very few people understand, massive counting centers, and more, are an American disaster. Our elections have become an unreliable joke, and the whole world is watching!” posted Trump on his social media site Truth Social on Monday.

“Just another Giant Election Scam. Wake up America!!!” he added.

At press time, with 93 percent of the vote counted, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Lake, who has denied the 2020 presidential election was won by Joe Biden, by 26,011 ballots, or 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent.

In a statement on Sunday, Hobbs’ camapign all but declared victory:

With the latest tabulation results from Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima counties, Katie Hobbs is the unequivocal favorite to become the next Governor of Arizona. Katie has led since the first round of ballots were counted, and after tonight’s results, it’s clear that this won’t change. As the county election officials finalize tabulating the results, I want to again thank every staffer, every volunteer, and every knock supporter on this campaign. Every door knock, every phone call, and every conversation made the difference in this close race.

A statement from our campaign manager on the #AZGov results pic.twitter.com/ECGwcC3O8u — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 14, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com