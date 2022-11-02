Hillary Clinton Claims Paul Pelosi Attack Shows Republicans Not Really Concerned with Crime: ‘They Don’t Seem Too Bothered’

Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of not being quite as outraged by crime as their midterm ads would suggest, citing the recent attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi as proof.

The former secretary of state joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Tuesday to discuss the assault on the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Reid played a clip of crowds chanting “lock her up” in reference to Clinton, as well as criticism of her as a leader from Bill O’Reilly.

Clinton claimed Republicans have not pushed back enough on “violent rhetoric.” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republican lawmakers have condemned the attack on Pelosi. Some conservatives, however, have received backlash for their reactions, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who laughed about Pelosi’s lack of security at her home during a campaign event, a viral moment Clinton referenced in her critique of Republicans.

“We’re seeing a whole political party and those who support it, those who enable it, those who run under its banner, engaging in behavior that is so dangerous and I find it frankly disqualifying for people who are running for office,” she said.

Clinton laid into Republican talking points about crime, claiming they don’t “seem too bothered” by Pelosi being attacked by a home intruder. Some Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), have actually blamed soft-on-crime policies from their rival party for the attack. Other reactions include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was assaulted himself by a neighbor in 2017, accusing Democrats of using the attack as “misdirection.”

According to Clinton, it is the Republican Party “supporting” violent rhetoric that can lead to “violent action” while candidates show public concern for crime.

“We have seen a lot of ads by Republicans running for everything, touting crime. Crime is the issue, but when an 82-year-old man is attacked by an intruder in his own home, they don’t seem to be too bothered by that because that person is married to the Speaker of the House, who is of a different political party,” Clinton said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

