NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss blasted President Donald Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic as he reflected on the 45th president’s legacy.

Mehdi Hasan — guest-hosting All In with Chris Hayes — started off by asking if Trump makes Herbert Hoover look like Mother Teresa.

Beschloss said it does, and added that the best presidents have shown “compassion and empathy,” bringing up Abraham Lincoln in particular.

“When you’ve got a president who has no empathy, who has no compassion, you see a spectacle like we’ve seen this week,” he added.

When Hasan brought up how Trump has talked about being the greatest since Lincoln, Beschloss remarked, “Okay, well, I’m the king of Romania, Mehdi.”

Hasan more specifically asked Beschloss about where Trump ranks among the worst presidents in U.S. history.

“Donald Trump is not going to change the record,” Beschloss said. “He was largely responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans who did not need to die. Millions of others who suffered from covid did not need to suffer… This is really Nero’s fiddling while Rome burns.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]