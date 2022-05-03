MSNBC contributor, and former Acting Solicitor General, Neal Katyal said he wanted to cry over the Supreme Court’s leaked, seemingly imminent move to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Katyal joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to react to the published draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion, which suggests the landmark abortion rights case will be struck down. As Joe Scarborough remarked that the opinion does not reflect the views of most Americans, Katyal was asked for his thoughts on the document, and he began by saying “Honestly, I want to cry.”

“I want to cry in so many different ways. This is as full-throated and muscular a decision as could ever be envisioned,” he went on. “I think we all predicted Roe v. Wade was on thin ice. I think many thought it would be another year. I mean, for the last three years, I’ve been saying, once Justice [Amy Coney] Barrett got on the court, Roe’s day are numbered.”

Katyal continued by offering his certainty that the draft opinion obtained by Politico was real.

“This doesn’t look like a deep fake or anything like that,” he said. “It uses all of Justice Alito’s signature moves, and so it really does feel legitimate. What it means, just on abortion first, is that states can now pass laws with no rape or incest exception whatsoever, prohibiting abortion, and those are now Constitutional. The Supreme Court will not stand in their way.”

Katyal carried on by reiterating concerns from others that Roe’s overturn could have implications for marriage equality and other, similar areas as well.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

