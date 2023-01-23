House Republicans Accuse DirectTV of Censoring Conservative Media In Letter, Urge Them Not to Drop Newsmax

Dozens of House Republicans signed their names to a letter addressed to DirecTV, accusing the company of “deplatforming” Newsmax and other conservative media.

The letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, was signed by over 40 House Republicans. It accused companies like DirecTV of censoring conservative media on behalf of Democrats.

The letter reads:

On February 22, 2021, Democratic members of the Energy and Commerce Committee wrote to AT&T and DIRECTV encouraging the censorship of conservative television networks One America News Network (OANN), Fox News, and NEWSMAX. Given the jurisdiction of the Energy and Commerce Committee over your companies’ business interests, it is reasonable to assume you took this letter scriously and complied with these demands. Indeed, less than one year later, on January 14. 2022. AT&T and DIRECTV notified OANN that you would no longer carry its programming, a separation that became final on April 5, 2022.

The lawmakers also accused DirecTV of denying Newsmax cable fees on a “fair and equitable basis.”

The lawmakers requested viewership data from DirecTV, claiming liberal-leaning networks are given better treatment despite drawing in less viewers.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) called DirecTV dropping Newsmax, which will reportedly happen next week, part of an “ongoing campaign” to silence conservative voices.

Hunt said:

“Newsmax is one of the most watched cable news channels in America; millions of people turn to Newsmax as a source of trusted information. Now more than ever, the American people need access to a free and fair press. I am sure that DirecTV will claim that removing Newsmax from their lineup of channels was purely a business decision, but that is hard to accept when liberal news channels like Vice Media continue to remain on the air. Vice is a ratings failure for DirecTV, yet they continue to profit from their relationship with DirecTV.”

