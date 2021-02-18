Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) requested police assistance at his city’s airport before departing on a quick trip to Cancun, Mexico, and knocked the timing of the Texas Republican’s aborted vacation.

During a Thursday evening interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, Acevedo explained the actions his officers are taking during the widespread power outages and then called out Cruz’s decision to flee the state for a family getaway.

“A quick question before I let you go, chief,” Blitzer said. “Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, he’s now back in Texas, in Houston, after a backlash over his decision to fly to Cancun with his family. You confirm the Houston police assisted with his departure yesterday. What’s your reaction to him taking to take a vacation when so many of his fellow Texans are struggling?”

“We’ve all made poor choices. That’s for him to explain,” Acevedo replied. “I think it’s a little tone-deaf. And sometimes you got to teach your kids the word ‘no’ and this probably would have been a good time to tell your kids ‘no, we’re blessed, but we have to wait till we get Texas on our feet,'” Acevedo stated. “Again, we’ve all made bad decisions sometimes. As a dad, maybe his heart got the best of him.”

Watch above, via CNN.

