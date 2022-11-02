‘How Deep is This Inflation’: Katy Tur Cracks Up After MSNBC Guest Sings the Bee Gees to Break Down Fed Rate Hike

NPR’s Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad channeled the voice of Barry Gibb as he gave Katy Tur a musical explainer of the Federal Reserve’s latest rise on interest rates.

Tur kicked off her MSNBC show on Wednesday by focusing on newly-confirmed 0.75 percent rate hike as the Fed continues to deal with the repercussions of inflation. She was speaking to Farzad about this, and when she asked him to explain what this would mean, Farzad shared the music inside of him by tapping into the Bee Gees for his own take on How Deep is Your Love.

♪♪ ‘Cause we’re dealing with the CPI that’s still too high, and the Fed will have to hike, which investors just won’t like. La, la, la, la, la. ♪♪

Farzad introduced the song as “How Deep is This Inflation.” He asked Tur if he just “destroyed my career,” but Tur was grinning broadly as she told him, “I loved every moment of it.”

Putting a musical spin on the economy is a bit of a thing for Farzad, seeing as he previously entertained Tur with a parody of The Backstreet Boys in order to break down rising gas prices. He and Tur managed to get the real conversation going though when they turned to the question of when people can expect an end to rate hikes.

As the discussion wrapped up, Tur asked Farzad for another rendition of his song, which he provided, much to her delight.

“You have the voice of an angel,” Tur complimented him.

