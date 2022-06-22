MSNBC’s Katy Tur Left Speechless by Panelist Singing Backstreet Boys’ ‘Quit Playing Games’ to Discuss Biden’s Feud with Chevron

MSNBC’s Katy Tur was taken aback when a panelist of hers tapped into his inner-1990s boy band singer to give a musical breakdown of President Joe Biden’s attempts to battle high gas prices.

Biden delivered a speech on Wednesday where he called on energy companies to lower their costs, though he once again shifted the blame toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For reactions, Tur brought on Roben Farzad and Mike Memoli, the latter of whom remarked that Biden was also using his speech to defend his position amid his current disputes with Chevron and other oil companies.

“You heard him talk about the oil companies who are making record profits at a time that Americans are increasingly concerned about record costs,” Memoli said. He went on by noting that even though Biden might be trying to appear proactive on energy ahead of the 2022 midterms, it isn’t clear if he’ll be able to get Congress to pass the gas tax holiday he’s requesting.

When Tur asked Farzad for his thoughts about all of this, the Full Disclosure host drew a smile from the MSNBC anchor by invoking the Backstreet Boys’ hit song “Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)” in his answer:

Did you see this back and forth between Biden and the CEO of Chevron, and kind of his emotions? It was so touchy feely, and I could see, if the oil executives had, kind of more chill to them, they’d be like [singing] “quit playing games with my heart, with my heart.” I mean, it’s hard. You wanna plan, you wanna build refineries, you shut things down. And Biden, in one breath, wants to tell you ‘you guys gotta be patriotic, you gotta do more.’ In the other breath, he wants to decarbonize, and you can’t just say let’s just flip these things back online. You can’t just go and say let’s flood the market with all of these refined products. We have a refinery bottleneck right now. This takes years of visibility and years of guidance that the White house is pretty loath to give.

Tur responded by saying she was “thrown” by Farzad’s singing, “even though you warned me you were going to do it.” She also wondered if Americans would actually feel badly about energy companies having to take a hit during this period.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

