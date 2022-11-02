White Suburban Women Favor Republicans in 27-Point Shift in Wall Street Journal Poll

White suburban women favor Republicans in what is a 27-point swing from supporting Democrats, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll just six days before the midterms.

The poll, published on Wednesday, shows this demographic favoring the GOP by 15 percentage points, a huge shift since the Wall Street Journal’s poll in August.

White suburban women consist of 20 percent of the voting population.

Whereas in August 43 percent of that bloc said the United States is in a recession, 54 percent of them said the same thing in the latest poll. In the latter poll, 74 percent of them believe the economy is going in the wrong direction, a 16-point swing from the former poll.

In terms of the issues, 34 percent of white suburban women replied that increasing prices is their top issue, followed by 28 percent who say it’s the state of American democracy and 16 percent saying the Supreme Court reversing in June the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

When it comes to which party in Congress is best suited to handle the economy, 35 percent of white suburban women said the Democratic Party, while 50 percent replied the GOP. And 55 percent of this group stated that the GOP can get inflation under control, while 24 percent replied it’s the Democrats who can do so.

