‘Humiliating Themselves’: Tarlov Rips Into Republicans Touting Infrastructure Projects They Voted Against

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov offered some economic data to her co-hosts on the top-rated cable news show The Five on Wednesday and managed to land a jab at Republicans in Congress taking credit for investments in their communities they voted against.

Jeanine Pirro noted a stat from Northwestern Mutual that found most Americans are woefully underprepared for retirement and while Tarlov agreed it was a major concern that needs to be addressed, she launched into a defense of President Biden’s record on economic growth.

Tarlov noted the “35,000 infrastructure projects” that have been green-lit due to Biden’s infrastructure bill, adding:

Before you say, “Oh, you’re not going to see a bridge for 20 years or whatever,” there are Republican senators humiliating themselves on Twitter now, talking about how excited they are that the broadband is coming to them.

Tarlov then called out some of the worst offenders by name. “Three billion dollars going to, Tommy Tuberville, I think is how you pronounce it. You know, says like, broadband is coming and then Joe Biden gets to, quote retweet him and say, ‘See you at the groundbreaking,’” she added calling out the Republican senator from Alabama.

“Which is what Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, have been doing it, Nancy Mace, Elise Stefanik, these are people who voted against the things that their constituents are now going to get and they want to take credit and they don’t deserve it for voting against it,” Tarlov concluded.

She then went on to note the number of “new applicants for small business loans in the last two years. That’s the fastest we’ve seen that happen.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com