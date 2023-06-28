Hunter Biden Polling Behind Trump, But Ahead Of George Santos In Federal Indictment Primary

YouGov conducted a poll in conjunction with The Economist this week to gauge the favorability ratings of several figures, including Hunter Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Rep. George Santos (R-NY), all of whom are under federal indictment.

The son of President Joe Biden reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors whereby he will eventually plead guilty to two tax violations and receive probation. Republicans decried the arrangement and claim the younger Biden got off easy because his father occupies the White House.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 U.S. adults between June 24 and June 27. The Hunter Biden entry appears under the survey’s “Favorability of Public Figures” section, which features nine people including Trump and Santos. The president’s son is the only person among the nine who is neither an elected official nor a candidate for office.

Not surprisingly, just 14% of respondents said they have a favorable view of Hunter Biden. Just 4% said they have a “very favorable” view and 10% said they have a “somewhat favorable” view. Two-thirds said they have either a “somewhat” or “very unfavorable” view.

Despite the very low favorables, Hunter Biden is still polling ahead of Santos in the nonexistent Federal Indictment Primary. Santos, who was charged last month with fraud, money laundering, and other offenses, has just an 11% favorable rating. However, Trump leads the two by a wide margin, as 43% say they have either a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of the former president who is under indictment for allegedly retaining classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to recover them.

Trump and Santos have pleaded not guilty.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com