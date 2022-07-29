‘I Don’t Get It’: Bob Costas Calls Out Unvaccinated Andrew Benintendi, Nolan Arenado, and Others for ‘Hurting Your Own Team’

Sportscaster Bob Costas told CNN he doesn’t understand why some MLB players refuse to get vaccinated, even when it means being prohibited from playing games in Toronto during a playoff race.

Canada requires travelers to the country to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Numerous players have been unable to travel with their teams to play the Toronto Blue Jays due to the policy. Moreover, the Blue Jays currently hold the top spot in the American League Wild Card race. If their lead holds, they will host a crucial elimination playoff series in October.

After name-checking the unvaccinated Andrew Benintendi, who was just traded by the Kansas City Royals to the New York Yankees who play in the American League East division with the Blue Jays, Costas cited Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The St. Louis Cardinals’ two best players – Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt – both unvaccinated, missed the two games just this past week in Toronto,” Costas said. “The Cardinals are in a race with the Brewers in the National Central and in a race for a Wild Card spot. So, leave aside any medical opinion, leave aside the politics of it, this is a team sport.”

Costas later added, “No matter whether you agree or disagree with the mandates or any country’s rules and regulations, you are hurting your own team when you don’t get vaccinated under these circumstances.”

He concluded, “Forget about geopolitics. What do you tell your teammates? You leave them in the lurch. I don’t get it.”

Watch above via CNN.

