‘I Have Goosebumps!’ Watch Overjoyed Newsmax Panel React in Real-Time to News Trump Has Scheduled a Post-Indictment Presser Tuesday Night

A Newsmax panel reacted in sheer delight after hearing that former President Donald Trump is slated to make public remarks after his arraignment in New York.

Newsmax’s Lidia Curanaj and Michael Grimm hosted the network’s special coverage on Sunday on Trump’s indictment in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The panel heard from Trump adviser and Gettr CEO Jason Miller, who said the ex-president feels “very much emboldened” despite the indictment, and that Trump plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago.

“I think the entire world will be watching just how strong and just how fervent he is that we must continue this Make America Great Again movement because you can’t have Trump policies without President Trump,” Miller said. “Nobody wants to go see the tribute band when The Rolling Stones are still playing. They’re here for President Trump and the Republican Party is solidly behind him.”

“Wow! Did you just hear that? That’s some breaking news right there,” Curanaj reacted. She shared her eagerness to cover the speech while Grimm called it “great information.”

“I will bet you that will be one of the most watched speeches in the history of the United States,” Grimm predicted.

“I have goosebumps!” Curanaj added. “To think about a president who has just been indicted, and he is that brave, because he has that much courage to come out and say I’m going to address the American people regarding this injustice.”

Watch above via Newsmax. (h/t Ron Filipkowski)

