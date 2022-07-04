‘I Saw Multiple People Shot, I Saw Bodies’: Witness Describes ‘Bloodbath’ at Fourth of July Parade Shooting

Witnesses described to CNN what they saw on Monday as a gunman opened fire on a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Six people have been killed and 31 others have been injured as 24 people have been transferred to the hospital.

Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that she was at the parade:

I saw people all of a sudden stampeding away from where I was standing, and people were shouting ‘shots fired’ and … in short order I did pursue where people were fleeing from and, sad to say, I saw multiple people shot. I saw bodies on the ground, at least three, and instantly the parade stopped, people scattered. Police came and told the crowd to disperse. As we speak right now, it’s still considered an active shooting incident and there are barricades all around downtown. There are police on the nearby train station platform and even the side streets are blocked by police who are here from various suburban police departments.

Another witness, Zoe, told CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus said she saw the shooting firsthand and even saw a girl die in front of her.

We got here nice and early for the pet parade, kids parade. Front row … A little after the band went through … we probably heard 50 rounds in total, at least. Everyone thought it was fireworks. Everyone said, oh, fireworks or the military people had just gone through with the shotguns and I was like, something’s wrong. I grabbed my dad and started running. All of a sudden everyone behind us started running. I looked back, probably 20 feet away from me. I saw a girl shot and killed … in blood. I saw her die. I’ve never seen anything like this.

Watch above, via CNN.

