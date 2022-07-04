Illinois Politicians React to ‘Senseless Gun Violence’ at Fourth of July Parade In Highland Park: ‘Enough is Enough!’

Illinois politicians reacted on Monday to the shooting at Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Six people were killed and more than 24 people were taken to the hospital. At least 31 people were injured.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) initially posted, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

Later on, Pritzker posted with a longer statement. He expressed thoughts and prayers and decried what transpired.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” he said. “There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures.”

“The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance,” tweeted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community. Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody. If anyone has information, we encourage them to call 911 and report what you know.”

“Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor,” tweeted Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), whose congressional district includes Highland Park. “Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!”

“To face senseless gun violence while out celebrating Independence Day is nothing short of horrific. The nation’s prayers are with Highland Park today. My office is closely monitoring the situation and will stay in contact with local leaders and law enforcement,” tweeted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

“Absolutely terrifying. Families from all over seek out this time-honored tradition on Fourth of July—and today, many found themselves running for their lives. Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence,” tweeted Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

