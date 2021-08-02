‘I Talked to Fox News Watchers, They Love This Bill’: GOP Senator Clashes With Laura Ingraham on Infrastructure

Senator Bill Cassidy (R- LA) got into it with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday night over the massive bipartisan infrastructure package.

Ingraham called it a Democratic Trojan Horse that Republicans are falling for, and she started by asking Cassidy if he read the entire bill.

“My staff and I have read it totally,” he said.

“And defending it, my gosh, why wouldn’t you want this, as one of my colleagues said,” Cassidy continued, pointing to the billions of dollars in the package for issues like repairing bridges and saying that “it creates a heck of a lot of jobs.”

Ingraham questioned Cassidy about other elements of the bill and played comments from Senator Mike Lee (R- UT) decrying it.

“The White House is, as I said, quite giddy about this,” Ingraham said. “Reuters describes this as a glide path to the $3.5 trillion tonight in their write-up of this, senator.”

“It is the person in my state stuck in traffic who’s fearful of their home flooding, who wants to have a better job, that actually would like to make more money but doesn’t make a lot of money now, who really likes this bill,” Cassidy said.

He even claimed, “I talked to Fox News watchers. They love this bill.”

Regarding the $3.5 trillion budget plan, Cassidy said, “Pelosi wants to link the two. She doesn’t think she has the votes for that 3.5 trillion.”

Ingraham asked with some amusement if he really thinks Pelosi doubts she has the votes.

“She’s hoping to fold these together so she can get it passed,” Cassidy said. “And by the way, Mike Lee’s helping her.”

At one point Ingraham told the senator Republicans “got played”:

Why not do what Pelosi did and say, show us your hand first, let’s see the full text of your reconciliation bill, everything that’s in it — climate change, amnesty, tax increases, all the nightmares that we already delineated tonight — let them show their hand, but it got flipped, didn’t it? You guys got played on this. You had to vote first or agree first. They still haven’t shown the text of their legislation, have they, sir?

Cassidy told Ingraham, “The ironic thing you are agreeing with the Squad and Bernie. It’s amazing, you’re agreeing with Pelosi. We think this makes that behemoth less likely to pass.”

They continued going back and forth from there, and you can watch the whole thing above, via Fox News.

