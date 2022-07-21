‘I Will Never Regret Helping My Family’: Chris Cuomo Defiant as He Launches His New Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is back and ready to jump into the podcast game.

The first episode of his new venture, The Chris Cuomo Project was released earlier today and Cuomo opened the show by expressing his gratitude toward the people who’ve stuck by him throughout the past year.

“Hello, I’m Chris Cuomo. And welcome to my home!” he began. “Thank you for being here and thank you for all the good thoughts. Thank you for checking in on me and the family. And for telling me to get back here. I really appreciate all of it more than you can imagine.”

“I’m sorry. It took this long. Uh, but as you may know, this has been an interesting few months for me, some hardship. Yes, but also a renewed sense of purpose,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo was fired by CNN in December of last year after it was revealed the anchor was advising his brother, then Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, on how best to navigate several sexual harassment accusations.

In his debut podcast episode, Cuomo insisted the past is behind him. “Now for me, the past is the past, and there is no benefit to you if I re-litigate what was said and done involving my brother,” he said.

“And there are some outstanding legal fights that I have to respect, but let me be clear. I really do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family. I promised my father, I would always be there for my brother and I always will be just like he has always been there for me, just like my sisters have been there for me and have been there for him. That’s family,” Cuomo insisted.

Cuomo expressed how much he missed his platform and was eager to jump back into a new space.

“I really have missed being able to help and communicate, especially during such wild times for all of us,” he insisted, “I believe I can be more than I ever was.”

As part of his first episode, Cuomo gave a detailed family history and discussed the Cuomo’s deep love of politics and serving people. He even admitted that at times, his family did not see eye to eye when it came to the topic.

“I love my father. I love my brother. I respect them both tremendously, but I’m no Democrat,” he admitted. “Not simply because I’m in the media and I am not here to make any of you feel comfortable being a lefty. I want you to question why you are.”

“I have Republicans, I have Trumpers among my friends and I mean my real friends, not just, you know, people, I take pictures with at events,” he insisted. “My first vote ever — How many reporters tell you this? My first vote ever, George H. W. Bush, 1988.”

“That was my first vote that I ever cast. But I’m not a Republican either. Now here’s the truth. I am not Democrat or Republican, but not because of what I think of them. It’s because I reject both. I am anti the two-party partisanship. I don’t believe in it. I think the two-party system is part of our problem!” Cuomo declared.

His first podcast guest was actor Sean Penn, discussing his upcoming documentary about the war in Ukraine.

Listen above via The Chris Cuomo Project.

