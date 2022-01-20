‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate:

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair.

Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.

Guthrie called it “astonishing” to hear Biden “openly cast doubt” on the elections after all of Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate. This prompted Guthrie to ask, “is he really concerned that we may not have fair and free elections?”

“The president has been consistent on this issue,” Harris answered. She went on by defending the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, though Guthrie interrupted Harris to point out that the bill failed in the Senate just hours after Biden’s remarks.

Guthrie’s interjection sparked a flash of contention as Harris asked “if I may finish” the point she was making. Guthrie managed to refocus the conversation, however, by saying “does he think, now that these bills haven’t been passed, that the ’22 midterms won’t be legitimate or fair or free?”

Harris answered by saying she wouldn’t let “political gamesmanship” distract her from the pursuit of making it easier for Americans to vote.

Watch above, via NBC.

