Ilhan Omar Dings Manchin and Sinema: ‘We Obviously Didn’t Envision Having Republicans as Part of Our Party’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema “Republicans” on Monday night while expressing disappointment in their roles in endangering the President Joe Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better plan.

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju asked Omar about the two centrist senators, she responded by saying:

It is saddening to see them use Republican talking points. We obviously didn’t envision having Republicans as part of our party. And I hope that they will understand that Democrats need to be united behind the president’s agenda, and we need to have urgent conversations on how to get this agenda done.

Congressional Democrats are presently juggling two pieces of legislation. One is a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that snagged 19 Republicans votes in the Senate last month. The other is a $3.5 trillion plan that would have to pass through budget reconciliation. That legislation would invest billions in education, child care, and healthcare. It would also take substantial action to combat climate change. Though the bill was recently advanced by the House budget committee, Sens. Manchin and Sinema have said the price tag is too high for their liking.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously said the House would not take up the bipartisan bill passed by the Senate until the Senate first passed the reconciliation bill. However, her stance on that appears to have softened.

“If we don’t pass these two bills, the president’s agenda will not pass,” the congresswoman told Don Lemon on CNN Monday night. “So we are consistent in having the president’s back and supporting the whole agenda. We are going to do everything that it takes to be able to get this done.”

