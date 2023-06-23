‘I’ll Break Some News For You’: MTG Says Kevin McCarthy Has Ok’ed House Investigations into Garland and Wray

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday and he has approved House investigations into Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Her revelation came on Friday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business.

Republicans have decried the Department of Justice since it launched an investigation into whether Donald Trump had ties with Russia. More recently, they have slammed the DOJ’s 37-count indictment against Trump, which alleges he willfully retained classified documents upon leaving office and obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve them. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

And this week, the DOJ reached a plea agreement with Hunter Biden, who this week pleaded guilty to tax evasion and received probation. Additionally, congressional Republicans have alleged that evidence possessed by the FBI shows President Joe Biden took bribes when he was vice president. However, they have yet to present corroboration for that heavy accusation.

Republicans say these actions show the department operates a two-tiered justice system in which conservatives are targeted while liberals get off easy.

Speaking with Greene, Larry Kudlow summed up many Republicans’ views on the matter.

“No court of law under this administration will touch Joe Biden,” he said. “It seems to me the only way you’re gonna go after him and get some justice is through the impeachment process.”

Kudlow repeated congressional Republicans’ claims that their investigation into the Bidens is being stonewalled by the FBI under Wray.

“That’s why I introduced articles of impeachment against Christopher Wray,” Greene responded. “But I also introduced them against Merrick Garland. These are the most powerful federal agencies in Washington, D.C. – the FBI and the Department of Justice. And they are completely politically weaponized against their political opponents.”

She then broke some news to Kudlow and his viewers.

“I’ll break some news for you on your show,” the congresswoman said. “I had a meeting today with Kevin McCarthy in his office in the Capitol,” Greene continued. “And there is investigations that are being launched into Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland. And we’re going to hunt that investigation as far as we can and if it leads to impeachment the speaker is just fine with it. So that’s information for your show and your viewers, and that just happened today in Washington, D.C.”

“That’s good news,” Kudlow replied. “The FBI is a protection racket for Biden.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com