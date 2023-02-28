‘I’m on Marjorie’s Side’: Joy Behar Offers Surprising Defense of Taylor Greene After Republican Claims She Was ‘Attacked’ in a Restaurant

Joy Behar offered a surprising defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the Republican claimed she was “attacked” in a restaurant over her politics.

Greene took to Twitter on Monday night to claim she was “attacked” by a woman and her adult son while dining in a restaurant.

“They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons,” Greene wrote.

On Tuesday’s The View, Behar shockingly said that she was for once on Greene’s side, although she did acknowledge that the congresswoman is essentially condemning something she’s been accused of doing too.

“I have to say I’m on Marjorie’s side on this one. I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us in public and and harassing us and that goes for you too, Marjorie,” Behar said.

The comedian recalled being confronted by an angry protester while out with her husband.

“She does this and now it’s been done to her. I have to say I think it’s deplorable that anybody would do anything like that, including her and the person who did that to her,” she said.

Sunny Hostin recalled similarly being harassed in public, but she wasn’t ready to even buy into Greene’s story.

“She’s this professional troller. She was disrespectful to the president of the United States during the State of the Union. She heckles people all the time. I need more information,” she said, adding details like the specific restaurant, what was said, potential footage all needed to be known before she could jump to Greene’s defense.

“Let’s just take her word for it in this case,” Behar said.

“I can’t do that,” Hostin replied.

Greene’s claim she was “attacked” has led to others similarly highlighting her past behavior, including gun control activist David Hogg. The young activist referenced a 2018 encounter where Greene followed Hogg and called him a “coward” over his views.

“Man that sucks. I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control,” Hogg wrote in response to Greene’s announcement about her “attack.”

