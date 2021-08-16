‘I’m So Angry at the Utter Incompetence’: Geraldo Rivera Goes OFF on Biden Admin Over Afghanistan

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera went on a tear against the Biden administration Monday for what he called “utter incompetence” on Afghanistan.

Rivera spoke with Martha MacCallum about a colleague and friend of his, an interpreter in Afghanistan, trying to get out of the country.

“It’s more than the individual, it is his entire family, several members of whom worked with us over the years, did on many occasions save us from the peril of the combat, the countryside they knew so well, we knew not at all. We’re worried sick now,” he said.

Rivera was stunned as he called the response from the U.S. “totally incompetence”:

I’m so angry at the utter incompetence demonstrated by the American administration and the folks organizing the evacuation of the friends and families of our colleagues from Kabul. Why in the world, if they were going to — let’s assume that the primary responsibility for the collapse of Afghanistan is on the shoulders of the Afghanistan army that disappeared when pressed. Still, the United States made rookie mistakes in the last weeks in months. Why in the world did we not hold Bagram Air Base… where we could have imposed some order and evacuated these people under the protection of our troops? How ironic that now we’re going to be sending more troops than were in the country previous to this.

MacCallum played a clip of State Department spokesman Ned Price saying just days ago, “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal. What this is is a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint.”

Rivera said Price is “full of crap.”

He told MacCallum he “understand[s] we had to get out of Afghanistan” but that the U.S. could’ve “done it in an orderly fashion that presumed his many of our contacts, and certainly the lives, the safety of the people who helped us.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

