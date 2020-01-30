Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said in an appearance on Fox News that if there are no witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, “he really can’t say he was exonerated.”

“I think the question about witnesses is an important one because from… frankly from the president’s point of view, if this trial winds up in the next 24, 48 hours with no witnesses, he can say, ‘Well, I was acquitted,’ but he really can’t say he was exonerated,” said King in an interview while the trial was on recess. “I think there will always be an asterisk by this trial, but no witnesses.”

“I mean, one of the senators last night said we had a judge impeachment about ten years ago. There were 22 witnesses, and we’re having no witnesses in the Senate,” he continued. “It’s never happened before.”

During the interview, King also noted he “opposed impeachment for the last two-and-a-half years.”

“I publicly said I think it would be a bad idea for a lot of the reasons that the White House counsel said last night: dividing the country, inflaming passions, let the election decide it. That was before this whole Ukraine thing came up,” he said.

ABC News reported Thursday that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has indicated to senators that he has enough votes to block Democratic attempts to call witnesses at the trial — meaning Trump could be acquitted by Friday.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]