Federal prosecutors are weighing new charges against Lev Parnas that will bring their investigation closer to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, according to a new CNN report.

Attorneys from the Southern District of New York are debating whether to charge Parnas and one of his business partners for misleading potential investors. This is in connection with the $500,000 payment Giuliani received from Fraud Guarantee, the company Parnas co-founded to provide insurance protection against fraud.

“Prosecutors are looking closely at the marketing pitch in this company and specifically whether any investors were misled about the value of the business and what they intended to do with the proceeds,” Kara Scannell reported on Monday. “Prosecutors have interviewed numerous witnesses, investors who were approached, and have received text messages and documents through subpoenas over the past several weeks.”

The connection between Parnas and Giuliani has been a source of public interest ever since their partnership was identified as a key aspect of the Trump-Ukraine scandal, which resulted in the president’s impeachment. Parnas has provided evidence and made damaging statements about Trump and Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine, though the president and his lawyer have dismissed Parnas ever since he turned against them.

If prosecutors go ahead with charging Parnas (who has already been indicted for violating campaign finance laws), it could bring their investigation closer to Giuliani and shed light on his relationship with Fraud Guarantee. A lawyer for Giuliani has insisted that the former New York City mayor had no role in marketing Fraud Guarantee.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]