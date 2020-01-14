House Intel Committee Shares New Evidence Provided by Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

The House Intelligence Committee is sending the House Judiciary Committee new documents and information “related to the impeachment inquiry” provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani’s.

A joint statement from Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, and Eliot Engel says, “These documents—and those recently released pursuant to Freedom of Information Act—demonstrate that there is more evidence relevant to the President’s scheme, but they have been concealed by the President himself. All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically. There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump is refusing to provide to Congress.”

Some of the evidence is available on the committee’s website right now, including handwritten notes from Parnas featuring one that reads “get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated”:

Parnas and Giuliani also apparently exchanged texts related to getting a visa for Viktor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general.

Parnas texted with Giuliani and Robert F. Hyde about Marie Yovanovitch. At one point Hyde apparently texted, “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bitch.”

The evidence also includes a screenshot of a letter from Giuliani to then-President-elect Zelensky, requesting a meeting with him “in my capacity as personal counsel to President

Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”

