Rudy Giuliani sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham tonight for his first cable news interview since his associate Lev Parnas shared all sorts of information with the House Intel Committee and made various cable news appearances talking about their Ukraine involvement.

“Lev is someone I was close to, obviously I was misled by him,” Giuliani said.

He said he’s ready to testify before Congress on everything he’s found out about Ukraine and repeatedly called Parnas a liar.

Giuliani cited a few examples of what Parnas has claimed, including an encounter at a White House Hanukkah party, to say “he didn’t just lie, he lied stupidly.”

“The man is a demonstrated liar. I cannot go every single one of the things he said,” Giuliani said. “I can’t possibly go through all the lies he told.”

Ingraham asked him about the texts suggesting their involvement in surveilling former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Giuliani reacted with amusement and said, “I can definitely tell you I didn’t.”

Giuliani also denied Parnas’ claims about Bill Barr and said, “I never spoke to Attorney General Barr about this investigation, not once.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

