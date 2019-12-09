The House Judiciary Committee’s second hearing on the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry was instantly derailed on Monday when a supporter of the president launched a protest at the start of the proceedings.

As Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called the hearing to order and began his opening statement, Infowars host Owen Shroyer started yelling at the committee chairman, accused him treason and blasted the “impeachment scam.” Shroyer was removed by security in short order, and Nadler advised the room afterwards to adhere to the rules of proper decorum.

Watch above, via CNN.

