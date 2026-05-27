‘I Don’t Care About the Midterms’: Trump Outright Dismisses Unpopularity of Iran War

President Donald Trump said he does not care what impact his unpopular war on Iran has on Republicans’ chances in November’s midterm elections.

The president held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where he brushed aside concerns about the war, which is currently in a ceasefire, despite occasional exchanges of fire. A Fox News poll released last week shows that 64% of Americans believe attacking Iran was the “wrong decision.” Meanwhile, 65% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the issue. The war has sent gas prices surging while threatening to sabotage any chance Republicans had of maintaining their narrow lead in the House, and possibly even the Senate.

The Trump administration is engaged in ongoing talks with Iran on potentially ending the war, which has seen Iran close the Strait of Hormuz.

“Their navy is gone, as I’ve said a thousand times,” Trump reiterated at Wednesday’s meeting. “Their air force is gone. Everything’s gone. And they’re negotiating on fumes. But we’ll see what happens. Maybe we have to go back and finish it. Maybe we don’t.”

Trump went on to say Iran’s economy is teetering on the brink of collapse before digressing about the midterm elections.

“Their economy is in freefall,” he continued. “They have 250% inflation. Their money has no value. Their whole economic system is broken down. They thought they were gonna outwait me, you know. ‘We’ll outwait him. He’s got the midterms.’ I don’t care about the midterms. Look what happened last night. That was the prelude to the midterms. People understand it. They know that, very simple, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m doing that for the world.”

Trump’s reference to “last night” was seemingly a nod to his endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who defeated Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday night in a U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff in Texas.

Watch above via CNN.

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