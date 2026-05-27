Veteran Who Graham Platner Mocked and Said ‘Didn’t Deserve to Live’ Fires Back Hard: ‘Vile and Disgusting’

Purple Heart recipient Ted Daniels hit back hard at Maine Senate candidate and fellow veteran Graham Platner after the Democratic politician refused to apologize for mocking Daniels and saying he “didn’t deserve to live” in now-deleted posts.

Platner, the presumptive Democratic candidate for Maine Senate, refused to apologize over the weekend over resurfaced-but-now-deleted Reddit posts in which he mocked a video of Daniels engaging in a firefight with the Taliban in 2012. Daniels was shot four times.

“Dumb mother f*cker didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat,” Platner wrote under an account he’s acknowledged belonged to him.

Daniels can be heard in the video saying he’s “hit.” He said that his squad was pinned down by machine gun fire and he “came out into the open to draw fire so my squad could get to safety.”

Daniels spoke with Fox News Digital this week and anchor John Roberts played part of the interview on America Reports Wednesday. Daniels slammed Platner’s comments as “vile and disgusting,” and made it clear he has “zero to no respect” for the politician.

“I don’t want an apology. I don’t need an apology… I’m the type of person that in order for me to worry about what you say, first I have to respect you,” Daniels said. “And there’s zero-to-no respect for a self-proclaimed communist.”

He called the posts made by Platner “beyond locker room talk.”

“The stuff that this guy put out there publicly is beyond locker room talk,” Daniels said. “It is just vile and disgusting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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