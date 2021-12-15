Ingraham RIPS Liz Cheney for Reading Private Text Message During 1/6 Hearing: ‘Largely Irrelevant with No Real Constituency’

Laura Ingraham responded to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) reading aloud a text the Fox News host sent to Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows on January 6th. Cheney highlighted the text during a hearing on Monday of the select committee investigating the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters that day.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Ingraham texted Meadows. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

She said that Cheney’s actions had “sent left wing media hacks into spin and defame mode.”

Ingraham continued, “Now of course the regime media was somehow trying to twist this message to try to tar me as a liar, hypocrite, who privately sounded the alarm on January 6th, but publicly downplayed it.”

The Fox News host singled out The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake for having “grossly mischaracterized what I said in an attempt to smear as some January 6th denier.” She added, “But he wasn’t alone.”

She also put on blast “CNN’s chief propagandist Brian Stelter,” who claimed Ingraham “pushed over and over again” the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump.

Ingraham said it was “a conspiracy theory I, in fact did not push.”

She then cited a claim she made on her show the night of January 6th in which she suggested members of Antifa may have been present at the riot.

“I was referring to other accounts that were reported that day, which we later clarified as not substantiated,” she said.

“Had they bothered to actually watch what I said the night of January 6th or read any of my public tweets from the afternoon of January 6th, well then, they couldn’t have denied the truth,” said Ingraham, who played a clip of her speaking on her show on that date:

Earlier today, the Capitol was under siege by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement. Now they were likely, not all Trump supporters and there are some reports that ANTIFA sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd. We’ll have more on that later. But the point remains, if you were a Trump supporter hoping to display your support for the president, well today’s antics at the Capitol did just the opposite […] [T]hose who breached the Capitol Hill security today, whoever they were, they were criminals. I have been to literally dozens of Trump events, and the criminal actions we saw today do not represent this movement.

“Now, does that sound like I was downplaying it to you?” she asked her audience Tuesday night. No here are my tweets – public tweets, Liz, from earlier that afternoon:

Security beach at Capitol is disgraceful. The president needs to tell everyone to leave the building. Now. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2021

Anyone who thinks this is going to grow the MAGA movement is delusional. It hurts the movement, the Trump legacy, and, of course, the country. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2021

The president should order US troops to secure the Capitol immediately. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 6, 2021

“Both publicly and privately, I said what I believe,” she averred, “that the breach at the Capitol on January 6th was a terrible thing. Crimes were committed, some people were unfairly hounded and persecuted and prosecuted, but it was not an insurrection. To say anything different is beyond dishonest and ignores the fact of that day.”

Ingraham then took another dig at Cheney, and fellow Republican and 1/6 committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

“People like Liz Cheney will soon lose her Wyoming primary,” she predicted. “Adam Kinzinger quit before the voters could oust him. But they’ll both end up – probably – as MSNBC commentators. They’ll both become Democrat lackeys like Nicolle Wallace, Bill Kristol, the whole crowd. Largely irrelevant with no real constituency, but pretty handsomely paid.”

