Kellyanne Conway went off when a Fox News anchor pointed out that public health officials on the White House coronavirus task force have not been front and center of the administration’s response in recent weeks.

In an interview with the White House adviser, Fox News anchor John Roberts noted that Joe Biden said “he would not muzzle his experts” at the Democratic Convention Thursday night. Roberts asked: “I think it’s fair to point out that we have not seen Dr. [Deborah] Birx, Dr. [Robert] Redfield, Dr. [Stephen] Hahn, or Dr. [Anthony] Fauci — who I know just had polyp surgery — in public.”

“I have!” Conway interjected.

“We have not seen them at the coronavirus briefings for some weeks now,” Roberts pointed out.

“Well, if you haven’t seen Dr. Fauci in public, you don’t own a TV or a computer,” Conway replied. “You’ve got to be kidding me. He is a member of the task force who’s out there almost daily giving interviews to many diverse outlets and none of us have ever said, ‘Please don’t do that.’ My seat in the coronavirus task force briefing — I’m just a staffer — is right behind Birx and Fauci so we certainly see them.”

They haven’t been at the briefing that the president has every day,” Roberts notes.

“So? And?” Conway shot back. “You mean the press hasn’t been able to ask them rude questions like the one that was asked by a colleague of yours from a different network for Dr. Fauci: ‘Are you here on your own volition?’ I mean, is he Patty Hearst? I mean, what is this?”

Fauci’s straight-talking on the coronavirus pandemic, which often clashes with the rosier and often inaccurate messaging put out by the Trump administration, has landed the longtime infectious disease expert in trouble with the president and his staff. The White House has limited his media appearances, and attacked him publicly. Still, he remains a presence on the White House coronavirus task force.

