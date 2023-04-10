‘It’s Going to Keep Costing You Elections’: Joe Scarborough Warns Abortion Pill Ruling Will ‘Expedite the Collapse’ of Pro-Life Hard Line

Joe Scarborough argued Republicans will suffer in future elections if the party remains in the control of its staunchly pro-life faction.

On Monday, Morning Joe referred to reports that the American public is becoming more supportive of legal abortion rights. The MSNBC show discussed last week’s ruling by a federal judge that put a hold on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a drug used for medical abortions.

Scarborough brought up a Wall Street Journal op-ed that described abortion as a “political gift” to Democrats. The op-ed also noted the partisan fighting on the issue could mean the Supreme Court will have to once again make a decision on abortion rights. The takeaway, according to Scarborough, is that Republicans are “going too extreme on abortion.” He then paraphrased Ann Coulter to tell Republicans: “It is going to keep costing you elections.”

Before turning to Charlie Sykes, Scarborough said that in his personal experience he sees more pro-lifers saying they don’t want government telling them what to do with their bodies.

“It’s not always that simple. It’s not always black and white,” Scarborough said. “You can just see — for the first time in six years — not small cracks, massive cracks in this coalition that just, my god! I think this decision this week is going to expedite the collapse.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com