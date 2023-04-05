Ann Coulter Begs Conservatives to ‘Stop Pushing Strict Limits on Abortion’

Ann Coulter warned her fellow conservatives that the Republican Party needs to stop running on anti-abortion laws because it’s costing them winnable elections.

“The demand for anti-abortion legislation just cost Republicans another crucial race,” the columnist wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “Pro-lifers: WE WON. Abortion is not a ‘constitutional right’ anymore! Please stop pushing strict limits on abortion, or there will be no Republicans left.”

The demand for anti-abortion legislation just cost Republicans another crucial race. Pro-lifers: WE WON. Abortion is not a "constitutional right" anymore! Please stop pushing strict limits on abortion, or there will be no Republicans left.https://t.co/HK2pxV0geY — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 5, 2023

The New York Times article Coulter linked to covered Janet Protasiewicz’s decisive victory in her race for an open spot on Wisconsin state’s Supreme Court. The liberal Milwaukee County judge’s win means that Democrats will control the state’s Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years, which has ramifications for a number of political subjects in the badger state.

Shortly after the race concluded, Protasiewicz’s conservative opponent Dan Kelly used his concession speech to attack and insult his rival. This was covered by the Times, but they primarily focused on how Wisconsin could see major changes to its legislative map and restrictive abortion ban.

From the article:

“Judge Protasiewicz made a calculation from the start of the race that Wisconsin voters would reward her for making clear her positions on abortion rights and the state’s maps — issues most likely to animate and energize the base of the Democratic Party,” the article says. “In an interview at her home on Tuesday before the results were known, Judge Protasiewicz attributed her success on the campaign trail to the decision to inform voters of what she called “my values,” as opposed to Justice Kelly, who used fewer specifics about his positions.”

Coulter doubled down and broadened her positions later on when she got back on Twitter and promoted those who warned that the Wisconsin election is a signifier for the Republican Party’s ineptitude at winning elections. She retweeted one Twitter user who assessed “Serious political parties have one job — win general elections. The Republican Party is currently not a serious party and it won’t be until it kicks its Trump/MAGA habit.”

And here’s another Coulter retweet, this one for Sabato’s Crystal Ball managing editor Kyle Kondik.

Pre-election chatter that Trump indictment could juice GOP performance in Wisconsin didn't happen – this showing looks worse than the D margin in the first round Just like back in August when the Mar-a-Lago search didn't appear to help Rs in some House specials later that month — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) April 5, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com