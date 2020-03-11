New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN following President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on coronavirus, and questioned the president’s fixation on the pandemic’s consequences overseas.

Appearing for an interview with his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the governor pushed back on Trump’s comments: “This is not about a foreign virus — whatever that means. It’s here. It’s community spread. It is much more prevalent than we know.”

“It is because we have no testing capacity,” Andrew Cuomo explained. “That is why the numbers are low. If you actually had testing capacity, you would see how high the numbers are already. And as we do ramp up testing, you’re going to see those numbers go sky high. And if you don’t have the American people ready it is a problem.”

“We are way behind on testing,” he continued, noting other countries like South Korea and China were “very aggressive” with testing for the virus.”

