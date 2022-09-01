‘It’s Not for Me’: Elie Mystal Pans Biden’s Speech for Not Going Far Enough Against ‘MAGA Republicans’

Elie Mystal expressed displeasure with President Joe Biden’s address to the country Thursday, as he believed it did not go far enough against “MAGA Republican” voters.

Biden spoke for half an hour from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall in a speech where he designated former President Donald Trump and his diehard supporters as extreme.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said during his remarks. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden added he would not designate all Republicans as a threat to the country, or even “MAGA.”

“I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans,” he said.

On MSNBC’s All In, Host Chris Hayes discussed the speech with Mystal and former assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley.

Hayes noted Biden briefly discussed White supremacy near the end of his remarks.

Biden said, “No matter what the White supremacists and extremists say, I made a bet on you, the American people, and that bet is paying off.”

Mystal said he was confused as to who Biden was trying to appeal to.

“I don’t know who ‘It’s not all Republicans, just MAGA Republicans’ [is] for,” he said. “I’m sure there are some White supremacists who will vote with White supremacists, who don’t think they are White supremacists.”

After some crosstalk, he declared, “It’s not for me.”

Mystal did praise Biden for addressing heckling during the speech by stating those who were yelling at him were within their rights to do so.

“That is the difference between Biden and Trump,” he said. “That is the difference between me and Ginni Thomas. That is the difference between Democrats and Republicans, because Republicans right now would have that heckler be beaten.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

