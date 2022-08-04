It’s Official: The View Announces Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as Co-Hosts

Following weeks of speculation, The View officially named Alyssa Farah Griffin as Meghan McCain’s permanent successor in the conservative seat.

The 25-year-old daytime talk show on ABC also named Ana Navarro as a permanent co-host.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the announcements on Thursday’s show. Griffin and Navarro had separate montages.

Griffin, who was the White House communications director in the Trump administration, made 29 appearances as a guest co-host during the show’s 25th season. Navarro, an anti-Trump Republican, made numerous appearances since McCain left the show. She will remain a CNN contributor and only be on The View “a few days a week,” according to The Daily Mail, citing sources.

Following her montage of some of her moments as guest co-host, Griffin walked onto the set and took her spot in the permanent conservative seat.

“If anyone had ever told me I would be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, you are crazy,” she said. “It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it’s particularly exciting for me today.”

Griffin remarked:

I was trying to come up with the word to describe how I feel about this, and “honored” is all that comes to mind. This show set out as you all know, Barbara Walters had this vision for bringing women from totally different backgrounds, lived experiences, careers, to talk about the tough issues that, frankly, our elected officials often aren’t tackling. And we do that every day and we’re having important conversations. I can’t say how much I’ve learned from all of you, and I hope to learn from all of you.

“I am so proud to have found my voice,” she added, after noting that she’s had a past couple “turbulent” years where she went from working for the Trump administration to criticizing it.

“If there’s one thing I believe, it’s that there’s more that unites this country than divides it. And I think that we can demonstrate at this table what our elected leaders often can’t, which is disagreeing, but doing so respectfully, doing so in a fact-based manner. We don’t need any of these, you know, conspiracies and lies that have taken over so much of news.”

“We’re happy to have you here,” said co-host Joy Behar.

Following commercial break, Navarro was introduced as co-host. Following her montage, Navarro walked onto the set.

“Well, after many years, many hair styles, many pounds up and down, and appearances as a guest, a contributor, Snow White, a guest co-host, we’re finally putting a ring on it and making it official,” said Navarro, who will commute every week from Florida, where she lives with her husband and “very clingy dog.”

Navarro called her new role “a huge, enormous, incomparable privilege.” She noted her immigrant roots, coming to the United States from Nicaragua at the age of eight.

Watch above, via ABC.

