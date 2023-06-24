‘It’s Stalinesque!’ Tucker Carlson Erased From Republican Political Ad Per ‘Mean-Spirited’ Fox News Demands, Bolling Reports

Newsmax host Eric Bolling reported Friday night that Miami Republican Mayor and declared 2024 presidential candidate Francis Suarez was forced to remove video of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson from a campaign ad in order for it to run on the network — a move Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore called “Stalinesque” on Friday’s The Balance.

Bolling talked first with Chapin Fay of SOS America PAC, which created the ad, about what changes were made in order for it to air on Fox News. Fay said that in addition to removing “all images and video of Tucker Carlson,” they had to remove “violent crime scene footage that included guns or shootings, or they wouldn’t air the ad.”

“We revised it and sent them a new ad so we wouldn’t be off the air there,” said Fay, who noted that Newsmax did not request any changes in order to air the ad.

After interviewing Fay, Bolling spoke to Moore about Fox News making the demand.

“A little history here: I — Fox tends to do that. If they bounce someone, if they fire someone or get rid of someone, they scrub them from as many aspects of Fox as they can. Off their website. Are you shocked that they did this? I was shocked that they did this. You know, it seems like they, they want to double and triple down on this firing of Tucker,” said Bolling.

“It’s Stalinesque!” Moore said first. “Didn’t he have people removed out of photos when he didn’t want them pictured anymore? You know, Tucker is Voldemort! It Is he who shall not be named.”

Moore said it was “bizarre” and that he was “surprised they were so direct” with the PAC about removing Carlson from the ad.

Bolling said his former network has a history of “scrubbing” people, including Roger Ailes and himself on anniversaries of the network and the show The Five respectively.

“I was there for six and a half, almost seven years. On their ten year anniversary, they did some look-backs of the first few days and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Bolling were edited out of all of those look-backs,” said Bolling. “It just seems so mean-spirited.”

“It’s so nasty,” Moore agreed.

The full interview with Chapin Fay about the ad:

Watch the clips above via Newsmax.

