‘Not Exactly a MENSA Group’: Jake Tapper Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene and Others for Jan 6. Conspiracy Theory

Jake Tapper mocked the intelligence of members of Congress peddling a “fringe conspiracy theory” about the storming of the Capitol. The claim in question involves a man named Ray Epps, who was present at the Capitol on Jan. 5th and 6th, 2021.

Some believe that Epps, who testified before the House select committee investigating the riot, was working for the FBI to stir up trouble on Jan. 6. According to the committee, Epps told the panel under oath that he has never been an employee or an informant of the FBI.

On CNN Wednesday, reporter Ryan Nobles noted that the FBI had initially included Epps on a list of people it was looking for in connection with the attack. Eventually, however, the FBI removed him from that list.

“The conspiracy theorists have run wild with that – many of them members of Congress: Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tommy Massie, even Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,” said Nobles. “Of course, none of that has to do with status as an FBI informant because as the committee found out, by asking him directly he simply never was.”

Tapper expressed utter disbelief.

“Wait a second,” he said. “They thought the FBI put an image of one of their undercover operatives online and said ‘Wanted’ and then took it off? That makes no sense at all.”

Nobles replied, “That’s the most specific piece of quote, unquote ‘evidence’ that they’ve offered when it comes to this conspiracy theory, Jake. There’s just nothing else that would lend you to believe that there’s any facts behind it.”

“Yeah, not exactly a MENSA group there,” said Tapper, referring to the organization of high-IQ individuals.

Watch above via CNN.

