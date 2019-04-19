James Clapper On Mueller Report: ‘What We Have Here Is a Case Of Passive Collusion’

Speaking with CNN on Thursday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Robert Mueller’s report from his investigation shows there was “passive collusion” with Russia so they could turn the election in Donald Trump’s favor.

“That’s what we can argue about obstruction or collusion until the cows come home, but what was huge to me and where I think Special Counsel Mueller rendered a huge public service was in laying out in very rich detail what the Russians did to interfere in our election process in 2016,” Clapper told Anderson Cooper. “I don’t think there can be any doubt about what the Russian Interference and I think it points out that there was good reason for intelligence and law enforcement to be concerned about whether or not there was some kind of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

Clapper pointed to the campaign Russian agents did on Facebook that reached over 100 million Americans. He said it ‘stretches credulity” to say it had no effect on 2016 election.

“To me, in fact, I make that assertion in the book. I believe the Russians turned the election in Trump’s favor,” he continued.

“I think if there wasn’t active collusion proven, then what we have here is a case of passive collusion, where in some cases unwittingly, to include candidate Trump himself, who retweeted messages that had been planted by the Russians in social media,” he added.

Watch above, via CNN.

