CNN’s Harry Enten Muses Trump May Be ‘Jealous’ of Pope’s Approval as Prez’s Catholic Support Drops ‘Down Into the Dead Sea’

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten mused on Monday that President Donald Trump may be “jealous” of Pope Leo XIV’s approval rating among Americans, who have clearly picked a side in the two leaders’ war of words over immigration and Iran.

Trump went on a Truth Social tirade against the pontiff Sunday night, calling him “weak” and making it abundantly clear that he didn’t appreciate the criticisms of his policies. The Pope fired back that he had “no fear” of the Trump administration, and will continue to speak out for peace.

“You know, maybe President Trump is jealous of Pope Leo XIV because it is a blowout! It is a blowout!” Enten repeated about Americans throwing their support behind the Pontiff.

“And this is just the American public at large, John,” Enten told CNN News Central host John Berman. “Look at this. It is a blowout on the net popularity rating. Pope Leo XIV at plus-34. Look at where Donald Trump is — at minus-12! It’s not even close. It’s a nearly 50-point blowout amongst the American public at large. Pope Leo XIV absolutely crushing President Trump when it comes to how popular they are, at least as of the last month. And I will note that Pope Leo was the most popular person tested by NBC News.”

Enten added, “I believe the president is making a humongous mistake going after the most popular guy in America, at least well-known guy.”

“How about among American Catholics?” Berman asked.

“President Trump is struggling with American Catholics,” Enten declared.

“Look at this. Maybe this is part of the reason why he’s going after the Pope. U.S. Catholics on Trump. You know, you go back to November of 2024. Look at this. President Trump crushed, crushed Kamala Harris by 20 points. But, down he goes! Down he goes into the Dead Sea!” Enten exclaimed.

“Look at this, minus-four points. That’s a nearly 25-point switcheroo in the wrong direction. The president has been struggling with Catholics. And I must say, in my expert opinion, I’m not quite sure that going after the pope is the way to recover with Catholics,” Enten said.

Watch above via CNN.

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