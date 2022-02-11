Raskin Suggests Trump ‘May Have Destroyed the Entire Septic System Over at the White House’ By Flushing Docs

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) appeared on OutFront Friday night and joked that Donald Trump’s apparent obsession with water pressure is related to a report that he flushed official presidential documents down toilets. He also suggested Trump destroyed the White House septic system.

The former president took 15 boxes of official documents with him when he left the White House, even though law required him to turn them over to the National Archives. That agency has since retrieved those documents – some of them marked as classified – from Mar-a-Lago.

Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, discussed the matter with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“Donald Trump has the same obligation everybody else we’re in touch with has, which is to turn over everything in his possession,” Raskin said. “The Presidential Records Act makes it clear that all of the documents that he transacted in as president belong to the American people. They don’t belong to him. He knew that.”

Raskin explained that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had sent letters to outgoing Trump administration officials to remind them to preserve documents.

Burnett asked Raskin if he’s concerned the Jan. 6 committee will be able to obtain all of the material they seek from the Trump era.

“Are you confident that you are going to get what you are ask for?” she queried.

“Well, we’re clearly not gonna get the ones he flushed down the toilet,” he replied. “Although, we may have solved the mystery of why Donald Trump kept saying that toilets don’t work anymore and you have to flush 10 times. He may have destroyed the entire septic system over at the White House. So, we’re not gonna get those back.”

Watch above via CNN.

