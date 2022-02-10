Maggie Haberman Details Trump’s Clogging White House Pipes Due to Document Flushing Report

Savvy news consumers knew it was just a matter of time before clogged toilets in Trump’s White House residence became a lead story across several news outlets, but most will be surprised that it’s not due to former President Donald Trump’s proclivity for fast food.

Maggie Haberman appeared on CNN’s New Day Thursday morning to discuss the … explosive report staffers in the Trump White House revealed to her that, periodically, engineers (plumbers?) had to unclog pipes after paper documents had been flushed down the toilet.

John Berman pressed Haberman on the regularity of Trump’s movement of papers (allegedly) which Haberman made clear that it was many times.

Brianna Keilar then noted that, since President Trump had “the ability to declassify information,” this is evidence of obscuring documents, or as she put it, “so clearly this is trying to hide information.” Haberman quickly interjected to clarify, saying “Brianna, I don’t want to say clearly. I don’t know what his motive is.”

Keilar took that in stride and said the thing that every viewer likely was thinking: “But this is highly unusual.” It is, in fact, highly unusual. This is the way we live now, people.

The stunning detail comes from Haberman’s forthcoming book about Trump, Confidence Man, an exclusive report of which was published Thursday morning by Mike Allen of Axios:

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man.”

This detail comes as the National Archive has enlisted the Department of Justice to investigate whether Trump either improperly, or illegally, removed classified documents, or documents with classified information, from the White House, as The New York Times reported Wednesday evening.

Haberman also discussed the ongoing discourse she reports in her book between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. “It is not unusual to maintain some kind of contact with other foreign leaders, former foreign leaders,” Haberman noted. “This would be unusual because this is the only one, to my knowledge, that he is staying he is still in touch with. As we know, he had a fixation on this relationship.”

Watch above via CNN.

