Jan. 6 Committee Chair Wants Trump to Testify — If He Can Avoid Perjuring Himself

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said former President Donald Trump is more than welcome to testify before the subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, as long as he can avoid perjuring himself.

Appearing on Deadline: White House on Friday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked Thompson, the committee’s chairman, whether Trump would be “accommodated” should he want to appear at a hearing.

“Yes,” Thompson simply replied. The congressman then added the caveats, however, that Trump would need to testify under oath.

“We welcome the former president. He would have to come under oath. He’s a citizen, and if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath and perjure himself then I would suggest he not come,” he said.

Elsewhere in his interview, Thompson called Thursday night’s hearing a “down payment on more to come.” He made clear his thoughts on Trump’s alleged role in the riot too.

“This wasn’t something that just happened. It wasn’t a normal congressional tour. It wasn’t traditional speech. This was a riot. This was an insurrection that was planned and orchestrated by Donald Trump,” the congressman said, accusing right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys of helping to coordinate rioters at the Capitol.

Last month, Thompson cast doubt on whether Trump’s testimony would actually benefit the committee in any way.

“We’re not sure that the evidence that we receive can be any more validated with his presence,” the congressman told reporters then. “I think the concern is whether or not he would add any more value with his testimony.”

At the time Thompson said though that no final decision had been made about whether Trump would be called as a witness, “but there’s no feeling among the committee to call him as a witness at this point.”

Three more hearings are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday next week.

