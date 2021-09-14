MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson cracked up Nicolle Wallace Tuesday with his argument that Republicans are treating the Capitol rioters “like a mistress.”

Wallace covered the concerns of the planned “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol on Saturday. Protesters will be there to decry the treatment of people arrested for rioting on January 6th.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made comments about how police will be able to handle “what may or may not occur.”

“It’s not a hurricane!” Wallace responded, saying it would be more helpful “if all the Republicans stood together behind that very same podium and said, ‘Do not come.'”

Johnson agreed with Wallace that “Republicans are not ashamed enough of their constituents and how they have supported people who want to overthrow the government.”

He then said, “The Republicans treat the insurrectionists like a mistress.”

They’re laying down with her at night, they’re doing it in the dark. And then public, “I don’t know who this person is. Where did this come from? It’s makeup, I don’t know what it is!” They’re covered in it, the scent of the insurrection is on every single one of them. It’s on their cheek, it’s on their lapel. So when they sit there and claim “I don’t know her” on national television, not only is it insulting to the men and women who risked their lives to keep them safe eight months ago, but it also encourages more dangerous people to engage in this behavior.

