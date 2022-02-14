Jeanine Pirro Blames You-Know-Who for Political Divisions: ‘It All Comes Back to Hillary Clinton’

Jeanine Pirro appeared on Monday’s The Story with Martha MacCallum and said that the political strife the United States has endured in recent years is thanks to Hillary Clinton.

The Fox News co-host of The Five and former judge was discussing Friday’s court filing by John Durham, the special counsel appointed under Donald Trump who is investigating the Department of Justice’s probe into possible ties between Trump and Russia. That investigation culminated in the Mueller Report, which found no conspiracy between Trump and the Russian government. However, the report noted that Trump welcomed efforts by the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 campaign.

In his filing, Durham alleges that lawyers for Clinton’s campaign hired a tech company to “infiltrate” servers owned by Trump Tower. The goal was to gather incriminating evidence in order to bring it to the government so as to trigger an investigation into Trump, the filing says.

As part of Durham’s probe, last year a grand jury indicted Michael Sussmann for making false statements to the FBI. Durham alleges Sussmann lied when he told the FBI that he was not working “for any client” when he sought and received a meeting with the agency to lay out a “covert communications channel” between Trump and a Kremlin-linked bank. But investigators say Sussmann was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign at the time, as well as an unidentified tech company.

Trump recently suggested that “in a stronger period of time in our country,” Sussmann would be executed.

“I mean, this is surveillance of servers to a Russian bank connected to Putin to make it look like the president of the United States is a Putin puppet and a Russian asset,” Pirro said, calling it a “conspiracy of enormous levels.”

Pirro then stated the political divide in recent years was caused by Clinton:

And think about, Martha, what they did to this country for four years. You had families that didn’t speak to each other because “Donald Trump is a Putin puppet.” This is all at the behest of Hillary Clinton. It all comes back to Hillary Clinton, the people who worked on her campaign, the funding that went through her campaign that paid for these individuals… And in the end, what we’ve got is, you know, Mueller who comes in and does an investigation, doesn’t see any of this, but instead indicts 13 people.

MacCallum concluded that Sussmann had been ordered by someone to seek out meetings with federal officials with the aim of passing along information allegedly connected Trump to Russia.

“He wouldn’t do that on his own, right?” she said. “You’re gonna do that because somebody has instructed him to do that. Who is that somebody? Who do you think was behind all of this?”

“Well obviously it’s the Clinton campaign and Hillary Clinton,” Pirro responded. “I don’t know if I can say Hillary exactly, but it’s her campaign.”

Watch above via Fox News.

