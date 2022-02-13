Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is concurring with a Donald Trump statement in which the former president suggests Democrat operatives tied to the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign should have been executed.

Fox News reports that Special Counsel John Durham filed investigative motions alleging that a lawyer working for the Clinton campaign was also working with a tech company to “infiltrate” internet traffic from Trump Tower and the White House. The purported goal was to establish a “narrative” entangling Trump with Russia.

The documents revolve around Michael Sussmann, who was charged last year for making false statements to the FBI. The allegations against Sussmann stem from his statement to former FBI General Counsel James Baker that he wasn’t working for any clients back when Sussman was claiming he had evidence of a secret backchannel between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Durham’s new filing alleges that Sussman had, in fact, billed the Clinton campaign months before the 2016 election for his work. The filing went on to claim Sussman was also working with an internet company to watch the internet traffic from servers connected to Trump Tower and the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” Durham states, according to Fox. “In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Trump, who has ceaselessly complained about investigations regarding his connections to Russia, seized on the news in order to make the argument the Clinton campaign not only spied on his campaign, but his full administration after he won the White House. Trump said that the actions of the Clinton operatives “should be subject to criminal prosecution,” and at other times in U.S. history, “this crime would have been punishable by death.”

The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.

Fox & Friends invited Jordan on the program Sunday to react to the Durham filing. The Ohio congressman blasted the Clinton campaign, saying “there was spying going on and it was worse than we thought ’cause they were spying on the sitting president of the United States and it goes to the Clinton campaign.”

“We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” Jordan added. “So President Trump’s statement yesterday, I think is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country.”

To be clear, the part of the statement in which Trump suggested execution for the Clinton operatives was not mentioned in the report Fox presented just before Jordan joined the broadcast. However, Jordan retweeted a Fox News article which did include the entirety of the former president’s comments — making it unlikely he wasn’t aware of the Trump’s suggestion the operatives should be put to death.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com