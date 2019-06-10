Congressman Jerry Nadler announced on Monday that he will postpone votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in criminal contempt of Congress now that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has promised to release new evidence from Robert Mueller‘s report.

The House Judiciary Committee chairman said he has reached a deal with the DOJ that will allow him to obtain “key evidence” from the redacted portions of Mueller’s obstruction of justice report.

Via Politico’s Jake Sherman:

“Given our conversations with the Department, I will hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now. We have agreed to allow the Department time to demonstrate compliance with this agreement. We have agreed to allow the Department time to demonstrate compliance with this agreement. If the Department proceeds in good faith and we are able to obtain everything that we need, then there will be no need to take further step.”

Nadler has a deal with DOJ. Criminal contempt put off. pic.twitter.com/lueiCWndW0 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 10, 2019

Nadler went on, however, to warn that if the committee finds that the DOJ continues to hold back vital information, “we will have no choice but to enforce our subpoena in court and consider other remedies.”

