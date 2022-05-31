Jesse Watters Cites Zero Sources to Suggest Paul Pelosi Tried to Bribe Cops During DUI Arrest

Jesse Watters floated unconfirmed rumors stating that during Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest over the weekend, the husband of the Speaker of the House tried to bribe police and asked, “Do you know who I am?”

Pelosi was arrested by Napa County Police on Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a Jeep. No one was injured. He was reportedly driving home from a dinner party.

On Tuesday, Watters noted that Pelosi’s wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was 3,000 miles away over the weekend to deliver the commencement address at Brown University. He found it unusual that Paul Pelosi attended the dinner alone.

“First of all,” he began, “Have you ever been to a dinner party without your significant other? Me either. I think there’s more to the story.”

The Fox News host then claimed – citing no source whatsoever – that Pelosi attempted to bribe the police.

“He allegedly offered stock tips to the officer and asked, Do you know who I am?'” said Watters. “But we can’t confirm those rumors – just sounds like something he might do.”

A search for these claims online yields a facetious post on Reddit suggesting Pelosi pulled the “Do you know who I am?” card.

Meanwhile, a search about Watters’ stock tip bribe claim yielded no relevant results.

It is not uncommon for TV news hosts to cite unconfirmed reports. However, not citing any sources is highly unusual. And in cases where hosts or networks receive tips from anonymous sources, it is standard practice to note as much when reporting.

Watters then noted his show’s failed attempts at getting a mugshot of Pelosi and suggested something nefarious is afoot. “All I know is someone’s going through a lot of trouble to keep this mugshot hidden,” he said.

The Pelosis have come under scrutiny over their well-timed stock trades over the years. Members of Congress often have access to non-public material information about various publicly traded companies. Last year, the Speaker said members should be able to continue trading individual stocks “because this is a free market.”

She has since stated she supports a stock-trading ban for members.

Watch above via Fox News.

